Emirates, the Premier Partner and Official Airline of Expo 2020 Dubai, welcomed the Arsenal squad at its pavilion. Over 20 members of one of the world’s most followed clubs, enjoyed a glimpse to the future of commercial aviation through the immersive experiences at the Emirates Expo 2020 Pavilion.

Arsenal players designed their own aircraft and explored the cabin interiors of the future, while others experimented with aircraft materials at the pavilion’s Future Labs exhibit. Emirates is featuring 10 multi-sensory installations and thought-provoking experiences for all Expo 2020 Dubai visitors. The visit was part of the Club’s Expo 2020 Dubai tour, which included a stop at the mega-event’s gravity-defying waterfall where players dipped their feet and tried climbing the four-storey walls.

“It was an incredible experience to visit Expo 2020 during our visit to Dubai,” Arsenal player Alexandre Lacazette said.

“We’ve enjoyed getting down to hard work during our warm weather training sessions in first class surroundings, and it was great to have a break to explore the Emirates pavilion.

“The boys found it very interesting to take a look into the future, and the gravity defying waterfall was a particular highlight. On behalf of the club, I’d like to thank Emirates for making us feel so welcome.”

The Arsenal squad has come to Dubai for their warm weather training sessions as they prepare for the final weeks of the season. Dubai has become the club’s preferred base for winter training with its world-class training grounds and year-round availability of sporting venues like Nad Al Sheba Sports Complex, in addition a wide-range of attractions to experience during the players’ down time. The visit also provides an opportunity for the club to meet with its key partner, Emirates to further its partnership, and exchange ideas around upcoming initiatives.

The Emirates and Arsenal partnership is one the longest running and recognisable relationships in the Premier League.