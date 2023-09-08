With Emirati minister Omar Al Olama being named as one of the 100 most influential people in artificial intelligence (AI) on the inaugural Time100 AI list, the UAE has cemented its position as a country determined to harness the power of technology. Al Olama joins the likes of revolutionary entrepreneur Elon Musk and Chat GPT creator Sam Altman on the list.

However, this is not the first time that UAE leaders have made it to the reputed list. Several of them have been featured time and again for their visionary thinking and influential decisions that have shaped the future of the region significantly. Here is a look at 4 instances when UAE leaders were named on the TIME Magazine’s most influential list

1. Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, 2006

His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice-President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai was one of the earliest to make it to the prestigious list in 2006. In writing about him, TIME magazine noted that Sheikh Mohammed’s “bold vision of transforming Dubai…and raising GDP is urban planning on a cosmic scale”.

True to his vision, Sheikh Mohammed has managed to raise the GDP of UAE to $30.3 billion in 2022, a feat achieved despite economic setbacks and a global pandemic. Dubai became a model for the world in dealing with the COVID19 pandemic and continues to attract people from all over the world in the post-pandemic era.

2. Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, 2019

In 2019, UAE President His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan was the only Arab leader on the list. The list described him as a “long-term thinker” whose “penchant for risk taking has inspired imitators”. Since becoming the President of the country after the death of his brother Sheikh Khalifa bin Zayed bin Sultan Al Nahyan, Sheikh Mohamed has deftly led the UAE to greater heights.

3. Yousef Al Otaiba, 2020

Representing the UAE, Al Otaiba works as the Ambassador to the US and Minister of State. In 2020, he was listed among TIME’s 100 Most Influential People for the role he played in making the US-brokered Abraham Accords a reality. However, that is just a part of what he has achieved during a stellar career that has lasted over 15 years. Since taking charge, bilateral trade between the two countries has increased over 70 percent and fortified the UAE’s position as the US’ largest trade partner in the MENA region.

4. Sarah Al Amiri, 2022

In 2022, Sarah Al Amiri, UAE Minister of State for Advanced Technology, was named in the Time100 Impact Awards list- a list that recognized global leaders who went above and beyond to move their industries forward. Al Amiri, who is also the chairwoman of the UAE Space Agency, was commended for the role she played in helping the country reach Mars. With it, UAE became only the fifth in the world to ever reach the orbit of the Red Planet. Al Amiri was also on the 2021 TIME100 Next list, that highlights 100 emerging leaders who are shaping the future.

In addition to its people, UAE cities have often made it to the Time magazine's World's Greatest Places list. Earlier this year, Sharjah, which was was honoured with the title 'Emirati Cultural Capital' by the US publication, made it to the list that features 50 extraordinary global destinations to explore. Last year Ras Al Khaimah also made it to the list for its adventure offerings and geodiversity. In 2021, Dubai was listed as one of the greatest cities in the world by the magazine.

