DUBAI: Aramex and Dubai Offshore Sailing Club have announced the opening of the 29th Aramex Dubai to Muscat Offshore Sailing Race, which starts on Saturday, Feb. 5.

The Aramex D2M is the longest-running offshore race in the MENA region, covering more than 360 miles of challenging and adventurous sailing around the Musandam Peninsula.

Twenty teams of keelboats and multihulls are set to compete for five successive days, marking their start from Dubai Offshore Sailing Club. From there, the teams will sail across the Arabian Gulf to the deep waters of the Indian Ocean, passing through the famous Straits of Hormuz, with the final leg taking a southeastern route leading to Muscat, the capital city of Oman, before finishing at Marina Bandar Al-Rowdha, Muscat.

“This year’s Aramex Dubai to Muscat Offshore race marks its 29th edition, demonstrating the enduring appeal of competitive offshore racing among the region’s sailing community,” said David Worrall, head of the Aramex D2M race committee.

“With a challenging course over 360 miles and four days of continuous racing, the Aramex D2M offers a significant adventure challenge for all the sailors of all levels, from professionals and hardcore races to amateurs and more low-key cruisers.”

“Being a key event in the Asian Sailing Region race calendar, which stretches from Saudi Arabia to Japan, the Aramex D2M aims to contribute to the UAE’s ambitious vision to develop a sports community capable of achieving global success, in line with the proposed UAE Sports Sector Strategy 2032, and drive recognition of Dubai and the UAE as a world-class sailing destination,” Worrall said.

Organized by Dubai Offshore Sailing Club and the United Arab Emirates Sailing & Rowing Federation in association with the Oman Maritime Sports Committee, the event is recognized by the Asian Sailing Federation and Royal Ocean Sailing Club.

Andy Van der Velde, president at Aramex, said: “We are very pleased to be the title sponsor of one of the most prestigious sailing events in the sporting history of the UAE. At Aramex, we have high regard for discipline, collaboration and a strong drive to achieve excellence — core values that we will witness in action as the world’s top sailors compete in what is set to be one of the most challenging and enjoyable sailing races in the region. We look forward to welcoming sailors, their friends and families, sailing enthusiasts and visitors to this fantastic event.”