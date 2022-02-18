Justice Minister Walid Al-Samaani has clarified the proposed amendments approved by the Council of Ministers on Wednesday regarding new conditions for foreign law firms in Saudi Arabia. The amendments ultimately aim to develop and advance the law profession within the country.



Al-Samaani said the amendments created a regulatory framework for foreign law firms and included a number of conditions that foreign offices must meet to obtain a license to practice the profession in the Kingdom."



He indicated that the new amendments also included a number of provisions that will contribute to raising the efficiency of the profession. The amendment reduces the period of experience required to obtain a lawyer’s license in the Kingdom from three years to two years. The rule that allowed unlicensed agents to plead has been abolished in a move that aims to protect the legal profession, raise its standards and enhance the control of professional obligations and responsibilities.



Al-Samaani explained that the amendments provided for procedures for filing and reviewing the disciplinary cases, enhancing the principles of integrity and transparency and ensuring the necessary guarantees.



The amendments aim to enhance the attractiveness of the law profession, raise the efficiency of the justice system and strengthen the preventive aspects.



The governing bodies involved in the new amendments include the ministries of Justice, Commerce and the Saudi Bar Association.