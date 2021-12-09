RIYADH: The Saudi Oversight and Anti-Corruption Authority (Nazaha) is hosting a conference in accordance with International Anti-Corruption Day, which takes place on Dec. 9.



The event, which will take place online on Thursday, aims to help digitize government services “to enhance integrity and transparency” in the Kingdom.



It will shed light on the best practices used locally and internationally for protecting integrity and transparency in areas of public expenditure.



The conference will also highlight and discuss ways to increase transparency by increasing the use of digitization in services provided by the public sector.



Nazaha fights corruption and increases transparency by prioritizing the exchange of knowledge and expertise, building international partnerships and working with the international community.



Thursday’s event will be the 10th conference organized by the authority aimed at building international partnerships and combating corruption in accordance with international law.



A number of anti-corruption experts from various public and private agencies within the Kingdom will speak during the event.



