RIYADH — The General Directorate of Passports (Jawazat) reiterated that it is not allowed to convert visit visas into residency permits (iqama).



The Jawazat sources clarified this while speaking to Okaz/Saudi Gazette, amid social media reports about the possibility of converting visit visa into a permanent residency with payment of fee.



The Jawazat refuted claims of some social networking site accounts that it is possible to convert a visit visa into a residency permit for a fee, saying that such claims are untrue and baseless.



“The instructions issued by the competent authorities in Saudi Arabia do not allow converting a visit visa into an iqama. If a new decision or instructions are issued regarding visit visas, it will be announced immediately through the official channels,” the sources said.



The Jawazat sources also stated that those who arrive in the Kingdom on a visit visa are also not allowed to work, and that the violators of the regulations will face punitive measures.



Meanwhile, Saif Al-Hakami, a legal consultant, warned against the practices of fraudsters on social media platforms, with the aim of cheating and making money illegally through false allegations that are contradictory to the rules and regulations prevailing in the country.



The Council of Ministers approved in April last year the Law for Combating Financial Fraud and Deceit. According to the law, the convicted fraudsters shall be subject to imprisonment for a period not exceeding seven years or fine not exceeding SR5 million or of both.



Al-Hakami stated that there are provisions in the law to punish anyone who incites another to commit any of the crimes stipulated in the law, agrees with him, or helps him.



If the crime occurred based on this incitement, agreement or assistance, the same maximum penalties will be imposed on them too. In the event of the original crime did not occur, the instigator would get half of the maximum punishment, he added.

