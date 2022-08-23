RIYADH — The Ministry of Commerce confirmed that it is allowed to add various commercial activities in one commercial register instead of issuing a separate commercial register for each activity.



The ministry's confirmation came after an inquiry from a person about the possibility of merging two different activities into one commercial registry.



It also added that for the commercial records' owners who wish to add various commercial activities in one commercial register, it is required that the establishments are located in the same area, which is covered by the Chamber of Commerce.



The Ministry indicated that it allowed this feature to facilitate the issuance procedures for the owners of commercial records.



It will now enable them to only add various commercial activities in one commercial registry.



It is noteworthy that the commercial registration can be issued electronically through the Ministry's website:



https://ecr.mc.gov.sa/Land?returnUrl=%2F



The service of issuing the commercial registration electronically is characterized by the fact that a person can issue, renew and amend the commercial registration within 180 seconds.



One of the advantages is also that it is a certified commercial register and without paper, as well as the existence of an electronic link with official bodies to document and match the registry data, and many more.

