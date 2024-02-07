The Ministry of Foreign Affairs (MoFA) announced it is bolstering cooperation with the Health Sector and eliminating two government procedures by electronically integrating its Documents Attestation service with digital Birth Certificate and Death Certificate services provided by the Ministry of Health and Prevention (MoHAP) and Emirates Health Services (EHS).

This step enables customers to complete three government transactions in one procedure and through a unified electronic window.

This pioneering initiative, the first of its kind worldwide, aligns with the UAE’s vision towards a proactive, inclusive digital future and meets the goals of Zero Government Bureaucracy (ZGB) programme launched by His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President, Prime Minister and Ruler of Dubai.

Customers applying online for “Birth Certificates” and “Death Certificates” can now avail MoFA’s attestation at checkout on the online platforms of partner entities and opt to have the documents attested by the UAE mission in their country of destination in one go, without having to visit both entities websites independently.

MoFA established partnerships with federal and local government entities to roll out the electronic integration of its documents attestation service with the birth certificate and death certificate issuance services provided by the health sector to enhance joint work, developing government services, and offering an outstanding customer experience, with the seamless exchange of data between the systems of those entities, adopting the highest standards of digital security and safety.

The initiative, considered the first of its kind globally, underscores a unified approach, ensuring the availability of integrated, secure digital attestation services around the clock, thereby contributing significantly to the UAE’s standing as a leader in digital innovation and governance, positioning it as a global leader in digital governance and innovation, setting a new global standard in governmental efficiency.