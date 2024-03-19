The UAE Cabinet approved an amendment to the executive regulations of the federal law governing citizenship and passports. Among the key revisions, the Emirati passport's validity period has been extended from 5 to 10 years for individuals aged 21 and above.

Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice-President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai, made the announcement on social media platform X after the Cabinet meeting on Monday.

The new amendments introduce a host of additional benefits, including more facilities and comprehensive digital services, ensuring greater convenience and efficiency for citizens provided by the relevant authorities.

The decision reflects the UAE's commitment to empowering the country's youth and enhancing citizen services.

