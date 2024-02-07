The Securities and Commodities Authority (SCA) has launched its new “Playbook for the UAE Fund Management Industry”. The playbook sets the roadmap for the fund management industry in the UAE and puts in place the Investment Fund regime guidelines for asset managers in the mainland UAE.

The playbook, which was put together by industry experts and regulatory authorities, was opened by the Chief Executive Officer of Securities and Commodities Authority, Dr. Maryam Buti Al Suwaidi and addressed the SCA regulatory changes that will take effect from 1st April 2024. It was organised in collaboration with Standard Chartered, during a forum hosting more than 200 local and international experts from the Fund Management Industry.

Dr. Maryam Al Suwaidi said, “The fund management playbook represents a significant milestone in our ongoing efforts to promote a robust and resilient financial ecosystem. We believe that by providing industry professionals with a comprehensive guide based on international best practices, we contribute to the growth and stability of the fund management sector. This initiative reflects the SCA's commitment to fostering transparency, efficiency, and best practices within the financial sector, while contributing to the national economy."

Rola Abu Manneh, Chief Executive Officer, Standard Chartered UAE, stated, “The UAE Fund Management industry has undergone remarkable expansion in recent years, driven by the nation's swift economic progress, the introduction of diverse investment products, the country’s robust regulatory framework, and the increasing interest from both domestic and international investors.

The launch of the New Playbook is a pivotal milestone, marking a significant point in our collective exploration of the transformative landscape within the UAE Fund Management industry. This represents a substantial juncture, offering not only guidance but also serving as a compass for steering the industry's future, thereby supporting the ongoing growth of this crucial sector and its valuable contribution to the nation's GDP.”

The playbook encompasses a wide range of topics, including compliance protocols, arbitration and legal framework, financial ecosystem development, financial stability assurance, and Regulatory Arbitrage Elimination, aiming to empower fund managers with the knowledge and tools needed to thrive in today's competitive environment.