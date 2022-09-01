RIYADH — The Commerce Ministry stated that it is keen on following up on any unjustified price hikes.



The MOC's clarification coincides with the start of the new academic year. It has confirmed that it continues to monitor any price increase in any products and goods all over the regions of Saudi Arabia.



The ministry has conducted about 3,084 inspection tours in the school supplies stores, such as stationeries and libraries, in order to check their keenness in following the consumer protection regulations and laws.



The ministry reiterated that it also follows up through its inspection tours the stability of prices across the Kingdom and ensures that there are no unjustified hikes.



The monitoring team of the MOC also checked the availability of school goods, and ensured that there are price tags on each product.



In addition the teams checked that the price of the goods on the shelf did not differ from the prices recorded on the accounting machines while also ensuring that there were no violations of commercial fraud or imitation goods.



The ministry confirmed that it has issued through its inspection tours about 27 violations against the violating facilities.



The MOC called on all consumers to report any violation cases related to stationeries and libraries' violations, via (Balagh Tijary) app or to contact the unified center on the number: 1900.

© Copyright 2022 The Saudi Gazette. All Rights Reserved. Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. (Syndigate.info).