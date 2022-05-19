RIYADH — The Ministry of Commerce (MoC) announced that it has blocked 7 e-stores owned by a Saudi company due to its violation over the e-commerce system and its executive regulations.



The ministry said that the stores had violated the e-commerce system by misleading the consumers and not complying with their contractual rights.



It confirmed that the Department of Monitoring of Electronic Stores discovered the violation. It monitored, through its electronic follow-up, the violation of these stores of the e-commerce system and its executive regulations.



The ministry revealed that the monitored stores are e-stores that market clothing products for women's and children's supplies, as well as furniture and electronic devices.



The monitored stores had several other violations, which are:



1 - The failure of notifying the consumers of the difficulties in delivering and executing their orders.



2 - The store did not implement the request to cancel purchases after exceeding the agreed period.



3 - Stores refused to refund some shoppers.



The Ministry confirmed that the violating stores have been referred to the Committee to Consider Violations of the E-Commerce System.



Violations of the e-commerce system provides for fines of up to about SR1 million, as well as blocking and closing sites that commit the violation.



This is in addition to preventing the practice of the activity and publishing the ruling.



