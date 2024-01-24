RIYADH — The Saudi Transport General Authority (TGA) issued a number of decisions aimed at regulating the Kingdom’s online delivery sector. This is targeted controlling and governing the sector and raising the efficiency of drivers and services provided, in addition to increasing the level of reliability and safety.



The authority explained that these decisions included obligating non-Saudis to work through light transport companies in a gradual manner covering a maximum period of 14 months; implementing a number of possibilities, including allowing advertisements on light transport vehicles in coordination with the Ministry of Municipal and Rural Affairs and Housing; specifying regulations for the use of motorcycles in the activity of delivery of orders in coordination with the General Directorate of Traffic, and obligating companies operating in the activity to implement the face verification feature for their drivers through a system directly linked to the TGA.

The decisions also included adopting a uniform for non-Saudis working in the activity of delivery of orders.



The authority revealed the gradual phases of implementing its decisions in regulating the delivery sector, as it will begin to activate the delivery of orders to non-Saudi drivers through light transport companies, while continuing to allow self-employment for citizens and gradually preventing non-Saudis from self-employment according to the regions, in addition to establishing controls for the use of motorcycles to deliver orders, applying uniforms for workers in the activity, and allowing advertisements on light transport vehicles.



The authority stated that these decisions, in their entirety, aim to effectively regulate and govern the order delivery sector, in addition to motivating Saudis to work in this activity, so that this contributes to increasing job opportunities for Saudis and developing the services provided in the field to become more effective and efficient and meet the expectations of beneficiaries, in order to achieve the objectives of the National Transport and Logistics Services Strategy.



The TGA seeks to achieve a qualitative transformation in the order delivery sector that maintains its efficient and effective growth, in a way benefitting beneficiaries of this service and contributes to strengthening the national economy.

© Copyright 2022 The Saudi Gazette. All Rights Reserved. Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. (Syndigate.info).