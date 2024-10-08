AL-BAHA — Minister of Commerce Dr. Majed Al-Qasabi said that total revenues from e-commerce are expected to reach SR260 billion by the year 2025 and that e-commerce accounted for 8 percent of total trade in the Kingdom in 2022.

"There are more than 50 million e-commerce shipments that entered the Kingdom in 2023, and 190 million orders were delivered via delivery applications in 2022," the minister said while addressing businessmen, businesswomen, entrepreneurs and investors of Al-Baha region at Al-Hussam Hall for Exhibitions and Conferences in Al-Baha on Monday.



He told the gathering that the ministry has reviewed and updated 110 trade-related laws and regulations. "There is a new consumer protection law in its final stages, which will address many of today's consumer challenges," he said. The meeting discussed mainly their proposals and challenges to develop various sectors of their businesses.



During the meeting, Al-Qasabi stated that "Al-Baha...Comfort" is a new slogan for the region, and that creativity, excellence and success are not luck or coincidence, but a recipe that needs to be defined by the chamber of commerce and the people of the region. "What I saw during the tour that preceded the meeting are pioneering projects by the sons and daughters of the region. Al-Baha boasts of having distinctive capabilities as it has mountains, plains, valleys and proximity to the holy city of Makkah," he said while noting that Al-Baha region has plenty of minerals, agriculture and products such as honey, mango, pomegranate, bananas and other qualitative opportunities.



Al-Qasabi also spoke about the growth of commercial registrations in Al-Baha region with an increase of 8.5 percent over the last 5 years, with a total of 12900 commercial registrations. He noted that the most prominent seven sectors that recorded growth in Al-Baha are concentrated in contracting, which is an indicator of the direction of business in this vital sector. More than 9,700 inspection visits were carried out during the year, and more than 7,200 commercial reports were processed.



The minister stated that branch 19 of the Saudi Business Center was opened in Al-Baha to provide government services and engineering procedures for the business sector in the region and that is in partnership with 70 government agencies. "There are 622 conditions and requirements in 18 economic sectors that have been cancelled or modified, and 455 licenses have been converted to immediate licenses as part of measures to improve the business environment," he said.



He urged small and medium enterprises (SMEs) to benefit from the Biban 24 Forum, which will be held in Riyadh during the period from November 5 to 9. Biban 24 is Saudi Arabia's global SME and entrepreneurship forum, where business ideas and opportunities come to life.



Al-Qasabi called on the Al-Baha Chamber of Commerce to conduct an accurate inventory of the relative advantages of Al-Baha, and to come up with qualitative initiatives in tourism, festivals and events, minerals, therapeutic health and others, and to market them in partnership with state funds and commercial banks that support investments. He also urged to invest in Al-Baha's tourism identity and focus on the region's service infrastructure, and address the service gap to attract inns, hotels, apartments, and restaurants.



The minister stressed the importance of marketing events to draw attention to Al-Baha, and the chamber of commerce can host local and Arab sports clubs, scientific and agricultural events that make Al-Baha a beehive, and work on creating a special season similar to the tourist seasons in the regions, and partnering with relevant parties.



Al-Qasabi urged Al-Baha and Al-Makhwa chambers to lead workshops that bring together thought leaders, businessmen, students, and others to develop a vision that defines all the relative advantages of the Al-Baha region and its commercial and investment identity and to advance it.



At the beginning of the meeting, Chairman of the Board of Directors of Al-Baha Chamber of Commerce Muhammad Al-Muajbani said that the minister's visit reflects his keenness on the region and developing its competitive advantages. He noted that Al-Baha, with its tourism and agricultural components, is a promising destination. "Work is underway to address all the challenges facing investors in the region," he added.

© Copyright 2022 The Saudi Gazette. All Rights Reserved. Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. (Syndigate.info).