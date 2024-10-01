Ajex Logistics Services (Ajex), a leading specialist in express distribution and shipping solutions, has partnered with prominent logistics brand Widect, a 100% subsidiary of Turkish Airlines and highly valued partner in e-commerce space.

This agreement aims to expand shipping solutions on the Turkiye-(formerly Turkey)-to-Middle East route and enhance last-mile delivery services for the growing e-commerce sector across Mena.

As a 100% subsidiary of Turkish Airlines, Widect operations integrate the extensive flight network of Turkish Airlines, providing access to 340 destinations worldwide. Thanks to this latest collaboration, Ajex customers will benefit from daily flights between Istanbul and Riyadh, Jeddah, and Dammam, enhancing the speed of services including last-mile deliveries.

Last-mile expertise

Meanwhile, Ajex will provide its last-mile expertise, including a robust fleet, infrastructure, and distribution services, alongside customer service excellence, all supported by state-of-the-art technology for fast and flexible deliveries.

Together, the partners will leverage their combined capabilities to develop joint projects that expand service offerings and improve operational efficiencies for e-commerce businesses serving the Mena region.

Trade between Turkiye and Saudi Arabia is on the rise, with both countries serving as major aviation hubs in the region. Direct flights between Istanbul and Riyadh typically take around three to four hours, facilitating efficient business and trade connections. In 2021, Turkish exports to Saudi Arabia reached approximately $3 billion, while the trade volume between the two countries rose to $8.2 billion in 2022. This upward trend is expected to continue, highlighting the strengthening economic ties between the nations.

Ample opportunities

The growing e-commerce markets in both countries create ample opportunities for collaboration, as Turkish products gain traction in Saudi Arabia and vice versa. Ajex is well-positioned to support businesses with its comprehensive suite of customer-centric solutions in reaching these key markets, leveraging its expertise in the express and e-commerce categories to facilitate efficient trade flows.

“United by a commitment to delivering superior logistics solutions based on speed, reliability, and agility, Ajex is delighted to announce our new partnership with Widect,” said Mohammed Albayati, CEO of Ajex Logistics Services.

“Together, we will facilitate smoother and more efficient trade flows between Turkiye and the Middle East, empowering businesses to thrive in our dynamic markets, and underscoring Saudi Arabia's position as a key player in the logistics landscape,” he added.

“At Widect, we are collaborating with Ajex to leverage our shared resources and expertise to deliver cutting-edge products that can drive the industry forward. As e-commerce continues to boom and bilateral trade grows, we look forward to our continued partnership to deliver enhanced services and ever greater value to businesses across the region,” Enes Yilmaz, Managing Director of Widect added.

