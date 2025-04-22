ABU DHABI - Noatum Maritime, part of AD Ports Group’s Maritime & Shipping Cluster, has reinforced its commitment to sustainable maritime operations with two major investments; the acquisition of the GCC’s first all-electric hydro-foiling pilot boat, and the purchase of two fully electric tug boats.

These zero-emissions vessels form a key pillar of Noatum Maritime’s broader decarbonisation strategy and deliver immediate benefits for customers, including operational efficiency, reduced emissions and potential contributions to carbon credit programmes.

The region’s first 100 percent electric Artemis EF-12 Pilot boat marks a significant advancement in energy-efficient pilotage. Powered by Artemis Technologies’ cutting-edge eFoiler technology, this 12-metre vessel lifts the hull above the water’s surface, significantly reducing drag and cutting energy consumption by up to 85 percent while increasing speed and efficiency. This not only translates into substantial fuel and maintenance cost savings but also provides customers with a high performance, zero-emission alternative that aligns with global sustainability targets.

Additionally, two Damen RSD-E tug 2513’s will drive sustainable towage operations at Khalifa Port. Following the successful trial of the first unit – the most powerful electric tugboat, as recognised by Guinness World Records – Noatum Maritime has opted to permanently integrate the vessel into its fleet, alongside an additional unit entering service in April 2025. These 70-tonne bollard pull tugs feature rapid charging technology, capable of completing multiple assignments on a single charge with full recharging in just two hours. Their adoption is expected to contribute to lower port emissions while offering cost-effective high performance harbour assistance.

Captain Ammar Mubarak Al Shaiba, CEO – Maritime & Shipping Cluster, AD Ports Group, said, “By investing in zero-emission pilotage and harbour operations, Noatum Maritime is delivering a cleaner more efficient solution that reduces the environmental footprint of port operations, drives long term cost savings and also benefits our customers. By offering fully electric alternatives we are supporting our customers sustainability goals and potentially enabling them to leverage carbon credits. In pioneering these technologies, we are reinforcing our commitment to sustainable innovation and setting new benchmarks for the industry.”

With the successful transition to electric, and ongoing investment in sustainable port infrastructure, Noatum Maritime is establishing itself as a pioneer in sustainable harbour operations and accelerating the transition to cleaner, more efficient maritime solutions. These initiatives align with global decarbonisation efforts while delivering cost-effective, high-performance alternatives to traditional operations.



KN