Doha, Qatar: Qatar Airways Cargo, the world’s leading air cargo carrier, and Cainiao, a global leader in e-commerce logistics, have agreed to strengthen their existing partnership, aiming to support the growth of cross-border e-commerce and enhance consumer experiences worldwide.

Cainiao, with its deep e-commerce insights and technological expertise, and Qatar Airways Cargo, with its extensive global connectivity, will together leverage their complementary strengths through this partnership to enhance global e-commerce logistics and stimulate economic growth at both regional and global levels.

Qatar Airways Cargo Chief Officer Cargo, Mark Drusch, said, “Since the inception of our collaboration with Cainiao in 2021, the partnership has seen strong growth, driven by ongoing flying agreements and a shared vision to support the burgeoning e-commerce industry.

“We are now further deepening our ties with Cainiao to work even closer together. By utilising the Qatar Airways Cargo hub at Hamad International Airport in Doha, we aim to expedite shipments to customers in Europe, the Middle East, and Africa, reinforcing our commitment to Cainiao,” he added.

Cainiao Chief Executive Officer, Wan Lin, said, “At Cainiao, we’re committed to building a smart, future-proof logistics network for e-commerce. We are pleased to strengthen our partnership with quality players like Qatar Airways Cargo to build a more robust global express network and better support our global customers with faster deliveries and enhanced supply chain efficiency.”

e-commerce remains the largest driver of air cargo capacity demand worldwide. Qatar Airways Cargo’s extensive global network and state-of-the-art fleet have positioned it as an essential partner in meeting this demand. Through this collaboration, both companies continue to enhance connectivity and reliability for businesses and consumers across the globe.

