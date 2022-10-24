RIYADH — The General Directorate of Passports (Jawazat) denied rumors regarding the extension of multiple entry family visit visas without leaving the Kingdom.



The Jawazat reiterated that the instructions for extending the multiple entry family visit visa require compliance with the visa and departure regulations before the period of expiry of the visa, including the departure from the Kingdom after a period of three months. In the event of a delay in the departure, fines will be imposed on the violator three days after its expiry date.



The Jawazat stated that what was circulated over the past days about allowing the extension of the multiple entry family visit visa via the Absher platform (individuals /business) seven days before the expiry of its validity without the need to adhere to the departure regulations is baseless and nothing to do with truth.



The Jawazat said that the instructions for extending the multiple family visit visa require compliance with the visa and departure regulations before the visa expires, noting that a fine will be imposed on the violator three days after its expiry date.



With regard to the single-entry family visit visa, the Jawazat stated that it can be extended through the host’s account on the Absher platform (individuals/business), seven days before the expiry of its validity by fulfilling a number of conditions. According to the conditions, the visitor must have valid medical insurance in line with the specific conditions of the service to complete the procedure, and the total extension period of the visit visa must not exceed 180 days.

