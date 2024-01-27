RIYADH — The Transport General Authority (TGA) has established a new uniform code for bus drivers in specialized transport activities, bus rental and guidance, educational transport, and international passenger transport.



The regulations, which will become effective on April 27, 2024, are part of an effort to standardize driver appearances in line with public taste, improve service quality, and enhance the overall image of this vital sector serving a wide range of citizens, tourists, and visitors in Saudi Arabia.



For women drivers, the approved uniform includes the option of wearing an abaya with boots or shoes, and optionally a head cover, or a black cap. The mandatory uniform comprises a long-sleeved blue shirt, black trousers, black belt, and black boots.



The men's uniform offers similar flexibility. It includes the option of wearing the national dress with boots or shoes, and optionally, a Shemagh/Ghutra or black cap. The mandatory attire for male drivers consists of a long-sleeved blue shirt, black trousers, a black belt, and black boots.



Licensed establishments operating bus transport in the specified activities and individuals authorized for educational transport must comply with these uniform standards. The Authority allows establishments to develop their own uniforms, subject to prior approval. This custom uniform can include a long or short-sleeved shirt, long trousers, belt, boots, and an optional cap matching the shirt color.



Additionally, drivers may add a jacket or coat to their uniform, ensuring it does not impede service delivery. Driver identification cards must display the driver's name, photo, driver's number, the name and logo of the establishment, or, for educational transport, just the driver's name and number. The uniform should not obscure any essential information on the driver's ID card.

