RIYADH — The Saudi Ministry of Industry and Mineral Resources has said the period of time required to obtain the customs exemptions service provided to industrial facilities will not exceed 48 hours.

This comes within its continuing efforts to simplify procedures for industrial investors and enhance the attractiveness of industrial investment in Saudi Arabia.

The ministry pointed out that the customs exemption service, which is provided through the Senaei platform, covers all items that are eligible for exemption.

The platform also enables the industrial investor to obtain an exemption for raw materials, machinery and spare parts for the industrial facility as one of the industrial licensing's advantages.

The service is available for all the industrial establishments having a valid industrial license.

The ministry said materials that required customs exemption must be entered in the industrial licensing data, as the service will contribute to reducing the time taken to obtain customs exemption decisions from 10 days to only 48 hours.

Those wishing to obtain the customs exemption service can obtain it through the Senaei platform via the following link: https://industry.sa/ar/home

