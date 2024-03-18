JEDDAH — The Transport General Authority (TGA) in Saudi Arabia has issued a warning against the unlicensed transport of passengers, announcing a fine of SR5,000 for violations. To encourage compliance and improve the standard of transportation services, the authority has also invited unlicensed carriers to affiliate with licensed companies, highlighting the availability of incentives and support programs for those who do so.

In a collaborative effort to ensure safe and reliable travel, the authority has partnered with the Ministry of Interior, the Pilgrim Experience Program, the Public Prosecution, the General Authority of Civil Aviation (GACA), and MATARAT Holding Company to initiate the #DontrideWithNonLicensed campaign. This campaign aims to raise awareness about the importance of using licensed carriers and offering secure and dependable transport services to and from the Kingdom's airports.

Travelers at King Abdulaziz International Airport in Jeddah, for example, can choose from nearly 2,000 taxis, more than 55 car rental offices, public transport buses, licensed passenger transport applications, and the Haramain High-Speed Railway for their transportation needs.

Licensed transportation companies offer a range of services designed to improve the travel experience, including electronic payment options and real-time trip tracking, ensuring both comfort and safety for travelers.

