RIYADH — The Musaned portal, under the Ministry of Human Resources and Social Development (MHRSD), stressed that recruitment offices are not responsible for the domestic workers after 90 days of their arrival to Saudi Arabia.



Musaned stated that it will be responsible for the domestic worker that has been recruited only for 3 months from the date of their arrival, and after this period the domestic worker will be the responsibility of the employer.



This procedure is in accordance with what is clarified in the terms of contract, Musaned said, calling those who want to have more information about recruiting domestic workers to visit the following link: https://musaned.com.sa/home



Recruitment offices have the right to accept or reject recruiting requests that it receives from the employers, Musaned confirmed.



If the recruitment office accepts the employer's request, then they are obligated to provide the required specifications within the announced period and costs on the Musaned portal.



Musaned added that, during the trial period, the beneficiary could prove the worker's rejection of working through the domestic workers' dispute settlement committees, or via licensee's documentation.



After this, the beneficiary could submit a complaint through the Musaned platform, and the portal will then follow it up.

