RIYADH — The period granted for vehicles used in transporting cars and towing vehicles to apply for the new approved identity has ended.



This was unveiled in a statement issued by the Transport General Authority (TGA) while announcing the end of the deadline granted to vehicles used in the activity of transporting cars and towing vehicles that have a valid operating card before adopting the approved identity.



Through the new identity, TGA aims to develop the provided services for beneficiaries, enhance the safety requirements during the transportation operations, increase the regulation and governance of the activity and combat commercial concealment in a way that ensures improving the quality and efficiency of these services.



It is noteworthy that TGA had announced earlier the details of the new identity which include unifying the colors of the vehicles used in transporting cars and towing vehicles in Saudi Arabia, as well as the marks and data that are required to be placed there.



TGA has called on establishments and individuals who are working in the sector to visit its website: tga.gov.sa, and check on the activity's regulation for further details.



It has also made it possible to communicate with them directly through the unified number: 19929, if anyone has inquiries or wishes to submit observations.

