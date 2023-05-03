RIYADH — The Saudi Standards, Metrology and Quality Organization (SASO) announced that online appointment for the Motor Vehicle Periodic Inspection (MVPI) can be obtained from May 1.

The appointment will be given at a rate of 50 percent of the available tracks of MVPI stations in all regions of the Kingdom.



This move comes as a continuation of the efforts of the SASO to organize the appointment booking mechanism, reduce crowding, and save time and effort, in order to improve the experience of beneficiaries and facilitate the process of technical inspection of vehicles.



The SASO stated that it had launched an electronic platform dedicated to reserving periodic technical inspection appointments and serves vehicle owners to know the locations closest to them as well as to book the appropriate date. After the completion of the inspection process, the vehicle inspection report will be sent to the beneficiary electronically in coordination with the relevant authorities.



SASO called on those who wish to undergo the periodic inspection to book an appointment by logging on the link: vi.vsafety.sa.

