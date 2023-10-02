RIYADH — The Ministry of Justice (MoJ) has authorized 2,449 private-sector notaries to offer notarization services across the Kingdom.



The notaries provide their services through the Mwathiq.sa website and the Mwathiq app, which can be downloaded from Apple Store and Google Play.



The app has more than 200,000 users, while the website has over one million users.



“The Mwathiq service aims to make notarial services more accessible and convenient for individuals and businesses, as well as to ensure high quality and fast delivery,” the Ministry said.



The notarial services provided by the private-sector notaries include issuing and revoking powers of attorney, notarizing corporate charters, completing real-estate conveyances, notarizing real-estate mortgages and releasing property liens, and certifying various financial statements.

