RIYADH — Acting Undersecretary of the Ministry of Interior for Civil Status Lt. Gen. Suleiman Al-Yahya inaugurated on Tuesday new electronic services of Civil Status Department via the ministry’s Absher platform. These services include display and verification services of digital birth certificates and death certificates of Saudis and expatriates.



The launching was held under the patronage of Minister of Interior Prince Abdulaziz bin Saud bin Naif at the employees’ club of the Ministry of Interior in Riyadh. Director of the National Information Center Dr. Esam Al-Wagait and a number of senior officials of the ministry, the National Information Center and the Civil Status Department were also present on the occasion. The new services were launched in cooperation with the Saudi Data and Artificial Intelligence Authority (SDAIA), which is represented by the National Information Center.



The Civil Status Department said that the new services included the digital birth certificate display service, the death certificate issuance and display service, and the digital birth and death certificate verification service.



The digital birth certificate display service enables male and female citizens and expatriates to view the digital birth certificate of the beneficiary or a member of his family, with the possibility of printing it, while the death certificate issuance service enables male and female citizens and expatriates to register electronically the death of family members, parents, or workers under the sponsorship after being notified electronically by the hospital.



The death certificate viewing service also enables beneficiaries to view the digital death certificate and allow it to be printed for family members, parents, or workers under sponsorship.



The Civil Status Department said that the digital birth certificate and death certificate verification service enables beneficiaries to electronically verify the authenticity of the certificates. It pointed out that the beneficiaries can view the procedures and requirements of the new services by logging into the user account on the Absher platform.



“These services come within the developmental steps for electronic transactions aimed at saving time and effort, shortening procedures, and improving the quality of their services to beneficiaries. These are in line with the expansion of smart solutions and digital transformation to facilitate transactions and procedures, and raise the standard and efficiency of services provided to citizens and expatriates,” the department pointed out.

