RIYADH — The National Platform for Domestic Worker Services in the Kingdom (Musaned) revealed the conditions for obtaining an alternative compensatory visa in the event of domestic workers leaving the Kingdom on a final exit within 90 days from the date of their entry into the Kingdom.



One of the conditions stipulate that domestic worker would be deported during the probationary period permitted by the system within 90 days after their arrival. The conditions include that the number of visas should not exceed the maximum number of visas permitted by the system, and that the alternative visa shall be issued within two years of the worker's departure. The worker's status in the Absher system shall be final exit and the travel status shall be outside the Kingdom, in addition to the visa being a compensation for a basic visa and not a replacement for another compensatory visa.



Musaned identified the professions for which the alternative compensatory visa is issued as domestic worker, female domestic worker, and private driver. Musaned explained that the alternative compensatory visa can be issued by logging into the personal account of the employer on the Musaned platform.



It is noteworthy that Musaned is the official platform of the Ministry of Human Resources and Social Development for household services and home employment program, which came into being in 2016. It is one of the initiatives of the ministry to develop the recruitment sector in the Kingdom. Musaned provides multiple services to improve and facilitate the recruitment journey, and to resolve complaints and disputes that may occur between the contracting parties, in addition to protecting their rights. The platform spells out the rights and duties of the worker and the employer.

