JEDDAH — The Saudi General Traffic Department will start implementing the automatic monitoring of the violation of not having valid insurance for vehicles, effective from Sunday, Oct. 1, 2023. The violation of a vehicle will be monitored electronically once every 15 days in all regions of the Kingdom.



It is noteworthy that the amendments made in the Traffic Law earlier stipulated that lack of a valid vehicle insurance is a violation that requires a minimum fine of SR100, and a maximum of SR150.



The department revealed that automatic monitoring of the violation will be done directly for all vehicles on the roads in the event that the vehicle does not have a valid insurance coverage.

The department called on vehicle drivers, both citizens and expatriates, to adhere to traffic regulations and instructions, as well as to ensure their vehicles to have valid insurance so as to safeguard their rights in the event of any traffic accidents.

© Copyright 2022 The Saudi Gazette. All Rights Reserved. Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. (Syndigate.info).