HAFAR AL-BATIN — The local authorities have shut down a commercial firm amid reports of suspected food poisoning in Hafar Al-Batin in the Eastern Province.



The Hafr Al-Batin Governorate Mayoralty, in cooperation with the competent authorities, monitored cases of food poisoning, suspected to have originated from the commercial establishment.



Accordingly, the field teams from the health department and the food laboratory in the Hafr Al-Batin Mayoralty took the necessary measures in accordance with health protocols that are being taken during such emergency cases. These measures included taking samples to confirm the causes of the incident, and closing the establishment as a precautionary measure until the announcement of the results of laboratory tests.



The mayoralty, along with all its regulatory bodies, is still working on the file while inspection rounds are underway in accordance with the highest standards to maintain public health and safety.

© Copyright 2022 The Saudi Gazette. All Rights Reserved. Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. (Syndigate.info).