RIYADH — Saudi Arabia’s Attorney General Sheikh Saud Al-Muajab made an inspection tour of the Public Prosecution office in the Riyadh region. During the visit, he met with the heads of the prosecution offices in the Riyadh city as well as employees of the region’s prosecution offices.



The attorney general also visited the places designated to receive beneficiaries of the services being offered by the Public Prosecution office, especially lawyers, met with them and listened to their requests and complaints. He directed that their issues should be addressed immediately.



Sheikh Al-Mujab praised the great support and care received by the Public Prosecution from the Saudi wise leadership. He lauded the leadership’s continued emphasis on the great concern for citizens and expatriates with harnessing all capabilities that would serve them, as well as to ensure their comfort, and end their cases according to the law, and that is in continuous cooperation with all the judicial, security, and other relevant sectors.



The attorney general stressed the continuation of diligent criminal justice work, the urgent completion of cases, especially the cases of detainees and prisoners, the intensification of oversight and inspection tours of prisons and detention centers, and the continuous verification of availing of their regular rights and the guarantees assigned to them.



It is noteworthy that Sheikh Al-Muajab periodically makes inspection tours of public prosecution offices in the regions and governorates across the Kingdom to determine their readiness, meet with their employees and beneficiaries of their services, and listen to their criminal requests and complaints, and that is in implementation of the generous directives of the wise leadership in this regard.

© Copyright 2022 The Saudi Gazette. All Rights Reserved. Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. (Syndigate.info).