Riyadh: The Attorney General, Sheikh Saud bin Abdullah Al-Mujab, inaugurated digital transformation projects at the Public Prosecution (PP) headquarters in Riyadh today, marking a continuation of the PP’s strategy.



The projects aim to enhance digital transformation within the PP's operations and provide digital services to beneficiaries while ensuring compliance with regulations and fostering greater cooperation with various government agencies.



Furthermore, the projects focus on improving efficiency in digital transformation efforts, enabling fully digital services, enhancing the effectiveness of procedures for internal and external stakeholders, and advancing the digitization of criminal procedures to achieve judicial efficiency. Additionally, self-services, independent of human intervention, were introduced through the artificial intelligence program AI-"Sadeem", a member of the digital transformation team at the PP.