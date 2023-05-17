JEDDAH — Saudi Arabia's Council of Ministers on Tuesday approved the application of health insurance rules for domestic workers. The rules were framed by a committee formed under the chairmanship of the Council of Health Insurance and with the membership of several entities.



The rules will apply if a household employs four or more domestic helps.



Custodian of the Two Holy Mosques King Salman chaired the Cabinet session held at Al-Salam Palace in Jeddah.



At the outset of the session, the Cabinet welcomed the leaders of the member states of the Arab League Council coming to participate in the 32nd meeting at the summit level, which will be hosted by the Kingdom next Friday, based on its keenness to sustain joint cooperation at all levels.



The Cabinet dealt with the latest political developments in the region and the world at large, especially the progress of the initiative to resolve the crisis in Sudan in light of the deals reached during the preliminary talks between representatives of the warring parties to regarding their commitment to protect civilians. The Cabinet underlined the Kingdom's commitment to continue its efforts until Sudan and its brotherly people enjoy security and peace.



Minister of Media Salman Al-Dosari said the Cabinet touched on Saudi Arabia's interest in fostering relations with various countries and pushing them to broader horizons through the exchange of visits and meetings, as well as forging bridges with multilateral organizations to increase the effectiveness of teamwork and coordination on issues of common interest.



In this context, the Cabinet praised the Kingdom's participation in the 9th Summit of Heads of State and/or Government of the Association of Caribbean States (ACS) in Guatemala, highlighting the Kingdom's affirmation, during the meetings on the sidelines of the summit, of its keenness to strengthen the bonds of friendship and cooperation with the countries of ACS and its commitment to work with international partners to achieve sustainable development goals by 2030.



The minister said that the Cabinet commended the tangible results of the anti-drug security campaign in combating the activities of criminal networks and attempts to promote narcotics and prevent smuggling into the Kingdom to protect citizens and preserve the country's gains.



The Cabinet was briefed on several issues on its agenda and issued the following decisions:



It also authorized the Minister of Finance to discuss with the Turkish side a draft memorandum of understanding between the Ministry of Finance of Saudi Arabia and the Ministry of Finance and Treasury of Turkey to enhance cooperation in the financial fields.



It decided to transfer the authority to issue licenses for the teaching and educational consultancy profession from the Ministry of Commerce to the Ministry of Education.