The Qatar International Court and Dispute Resolution Centre (QICDRC) has appointed two new international commercial law experts to the judges’ panel of the Civil and Commercial Court.

The Court has appointment Judge Yongjian Zhang, an expert in international commercial dispute resolution with over 40 years of experience in the Chinese judiciary, and Georges Affaki, a qualified Avocat before the Court of Appeal of Paris, and a Professor of Law at the University of Paris.

Zhang has a PhD in Civil and Commercial law and has held various positions in the Chinese courts, where he played an active role in leading judicial reform. After 40 years in the Chinese Judiciary, he retired as senior judge of First Ranking in the Supreme People’s Court of China in January 2020. An expert in international commercial dispute resolution, he helped establish the China International Commercial Court serving as a judge and director.

Affaki has served as chairman, panel member, and sole arbitrator in a significant number of renowned commercial and investment disputes across five continents. He has been a Professor of Law at University Panthéon-Assas (Paris II) since 2002 and is a member of the board of directors of the Saudi Center for Commercial Arbitration.

He has served as a member of the ICC International Court of Arbitration panel for two terms. His extensive experience spans 25 years of corporate and private practice in crisis management in global corporations, and the strategy-setting and coordination of cross-border litigation and internal investigations.

