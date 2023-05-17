Qatar - HE the Attorney General Dr Issa bin Saad al-Jafali al-Nuaimi said Tuesday that Law No. 9 of 2023 promulgating the Public Prosecution Law and abrogating Law No 10 of 2002 on the Public Prosecution and the amending laws thereof, was issued in implementation of His Highness the Amir Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad al-Thani's directives to bolster the judicial system and achieve the desired justice in accordance with the country's legislation.

He added that the provisions of the newly issued law enshrined the principles of the rule of law and the independence of the Public Prosecution as a judicial body, highlighting their compatibility with Qatar National Vision 2030 to provide the necessary legislative climate to achieve prompt justice.

The provisions of the new law were keen to ensure public prosecutors would best perform their duties entrusted to them by law, he said.

To bolster the independence of the public prosecution, the provisions of the law introduced two new positions of first assistant prosecutor and first assistant public prosecutor, and entitled that Assistant prosecutors to be appointed by an Attorney General decision.

HE the Attorney General added that the law came to achieve the public interest, consolidate the effectiveness of the role of the public prosecution in protecting society and expand its competences to include receiving requests from stakeholders regarding placement in psychiatric establishments, addiction treatment centers, social care homes, and some other establishments, and codifying the provisions relating to the rights and duties of public prosecutors.

In line with the State's general policy regarding retirement, he indicated that public prosecutors under the new law can retire at the age of 60 instead of 70. The law also provides public prosecutors the right to submit an early retirement request at the age of 55 and the Attorney General to extend a public prosecutor's service for a period not exceeding five years.

HE Dr al-Nuaimi added that the law gave the Institute of Criminal Studies detailed provisions that clarify its competencies and enhance its desired role in training public prosecutors and developing their skills to carry out their role optimally in achieving criminal justice in the country.

