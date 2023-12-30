Doha, Qatar: The Policies and Customs Procedures Department of the General Authority of Customs is working on developing the customs value programme on the Nadeeb system and simplifying customs procedures, said an official.

In a recent Customs newsletter Ahmed Al Kuwari, Director of the Policies and Customs Procedures Department, said, “The department works on developing and simplifying customs procedures and proposing customs procedures for all customs situations for goods entering and leaving the country.

"Additionally, suggesting guidelines and procedures for the implementation of the Pre-Clearance Program for goods, working on its development, proposing regulations and procedures for public auctioning of goods in accordance with the provisions of the Customs Law.”

He added, “This includes issuing licenses for practicing the activity of customs clearance offices, brokers, and customs agents, applying the regulations and procedures related to the customs clearance profession, overseeing customs brokers and their representatives in fulfilling their imposed obligations.”

Speaking about key topics the department is currently working on, Al Kuwari noted that the department is currently working on accomplishing a set of tasks, including the development of the customs value programme on the Nadeeb system in coordination with the Operations and Customs Risk Management Department.

The department is also updating lists of prohibited and restricted goods, whether imported or exported. It actively participates in the preparation, review, and formulation of executive decisions in light of Law No. (10) of 2023, amending certain provisions of Customs Law No. (40) of 2002, along with other relevant subjects.

The official pointed out that restricted goods are those for which import or export is restricted under the provisions of the Customs Law or any other law. Therefore, the process for creating a database for restricted goods is that the starting point for restricting any item involves coordination with the registering authorities required by law for approval of release.

Then the coordinated codes for each category are assigned based on the unified customs tariff. Subsequently, the restricted categories are approved by the National Committee for Customs Clearance and Facilitating Cross-Border Trade, and then the restriction is activated in the customs clearance system (Nadeeb), allowing the release of goods only after approval from the relevant authority.

The mentioned database is continuously updated in coordination with the registering authorities, Al Kuwari added.

The Policies and Customs Procedures Department was established under Amiri Decree No. (36) of 2023, restructuring the General Customs Authority. It is responsible for formulating policies and providing all aspects of support to customs ports and other departments within the authority regarding technical customs matters.

This includes developing a database specifically for the customs value of various goods, overseeing the implementation of rules of origin in accordance with relevant agreements and legislation, proposing the creation and modification of subheadings in the unified customs tariff, working on the enhancement and simplification of customs procedures, suggesting amendments to tariff categories, preparing lists of prohibited and restricted goods, and applying them to the customs clearance system.

