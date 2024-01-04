Doha, Qatar: Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs HE Sheikh Mohammed bin Abdulrahman bin Jassim Al-Thani chaired the Cabinet's regular meeting held at its seat at the Amiri Diwan on Wednesday morning.

After the meeting, HE Minister of State for Cabinet Affairs issued the following statement:

The Cabinet considered the topics on its agenda as follows:

First - Approval of a draft decision of the Minister of Commerce and Industry regarding exempting national products from certain licensing fees performed by the Ministry of Commerce and Industry during promotional periods.

Second - Taking necessary actions to ratify the cooperation agreement in the fields of tourism and business events between the Government of the State of Qatar and the Government of the Republic of Uzbekistan.

Third - Approval of the draft Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) on cooperation in the youth field between the Government of the State of Qatar and the Government of the Republic of the Philippines.

Fourth - Approval to host the 11th meeting of Arab Committee of UN Experts on Geospatial Information Management from Feb. 4 to 8, 2024.

Fifth - The Cabinet reviewed the following topics and took appropriate decisions regarding them:

1- Draft decision of the Minister of Environment and Climate Change regarding regulating the manufacture, installation and monitoring of artificial coral reefs.

2- The annual report of the Civil Service and Government Development Bureau.

3- A report on the results of participation in the 33rd meeting of the Ministers of Justice of the GCC held in Muscat, October 2023.

4- A report on the results of participation in in 27th Meeting of GCC Culture Ministers held in October 2023.

