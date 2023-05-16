JEDDAH — The Jeddah Mayoralty announced the cancellation of the investment contract for South Obhur beach, known as Jeddah Creek beach, three weeks after its opening last month.



Sources revealed to Okaz/Saudi Gazette that the cancellation of the contract attributed to the violation of the terms and conditions of the contract signed by the investor. These violations included charging fees from the public for the entry to the beach, and construction of the beach fencing.



The source stated that the management of the investment project erected fencing around the project and made paid entry through the electronic gates. As per the provisions of the contract signed between the mayoralty and the investor, the entry to the beach shall be free of charge. Subsequently, the mayoralty received several complaints about charging fee for the entry. There were public outrage and complaints through social media platforms related to prevention of free entry, charging fees on utility services, and preventing beachgoers and swimmers from getting access to the beach.



The sources pointed out that the investor charged an entry fee of SR65 from the public, although the regulations stipulate that there should be free public entry to the beach area. According to the sources, fines were slapped on the investor for committing several violations.



It is noteworthy that Jeddah Creek investment project was opened on Shawwal 4, corresponding to April 24. The project was developed in partnership with the private sector on an area covering 24,000 square meters, and a 400-meter beach area for swimming.



The investment project covers several facilities and integrated services, including outdoor and indoor seating areas; sun loungers, and a group of restaurants in an air-conditioned lounge, in addition to ice cream and coffee kiosks.



Beach facilities also include dress changing rooms, shower rooms, toilets, water games in the sea, and a children’s play area. There are also sites on the beach designated for relaxation, with a music sound system reverberating the entire beach area.

© Copyright 2022 The Saudi Gazette. All Rights Reserved. Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. (Syndigate.info).