MAKKAH — The Ministry of Hajj and Umrah has asked pilgrims and visitors to avoid sleeping in the Grand Mosque in Makkah, in order to comply with regulations and instructions.



It has stated that pilgrims must avoid lying down or sleeping especially in the corridors, places of prayer, in the path of emergency vehicles, and the paths allocated for wheelchairs of people with disabilities.



The Ministry also noted that pilgrims must adhere to the etiquette of Umrah, which is represented in good manners with all people, as well as keenness on cooperation, in addition to following the instructions of the organizers and workers.



In order to avoid violating the regulations, every person who wants to perform Umrah must obtain a permit authorizing him to do so before arriving at the Grand Mosque in Makkah through the application of Nusuk or Tawakkalna services.



