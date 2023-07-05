RIYADH — The Ministry of Environment, Water and Agriculture said that non-Saudi owners and herders would return their live camels and livestock to their respective countries before the end of the grace period on Aug. 31.



The ministry urged the owners and herders to take advantage of the remaining period of the grace period and expedite the return of their livestock before the end of the deadline. After the expiry of the deadline, the ministry will start applying the legal procedures announced against owners and herders who failed to abide by the regulations. The punitive measures include canceling all entry permits, canceling the calculation of the reproduction rate, in addition to applying the mechanism for exporting live camels and livestock.



As part of the campaign to protect the vegetation cover that was launched on social media platforms, the ministry noted that the deadline granted for the return of camels and livestock owned by non-Saudis to their countries is going to be expired within two months.



The ministry called for contributing to the preservation of natural pastures, and working to develop them by stopping early grazing, excessive and irregular grazing, and stopping wrong practices that harm pastures such as logging and setting fire in places other than those designated for it. The ministry also underlined the need to comply with the regulations with regard to driving vehicles in the lanes designated for them within the pastures, and not throwing waste while hiking in such places.



This is in addition to enacting regulations and systems that support the protection of vegetation cover from early grazing, overgrazing, and logging, in addition to contributing to the development of vegetation cover by sowing seeds and planting wild trees and shrubs in a bid to achieve the goals of the Saudi Vision 2030.



These measures were taken as part of the ministry’s efforts to preserve the vegetation cover, in accordance with the Environment Law and the National Strategy for Pastures in order to reduce the risk of overgrazing and the deterioration of natural pastures. This is also aimed to achieve the goals of the Saudi Green Initiative to preserve the environment and enhance the utilization of vital resources in Saudi Arabia.

© Copyright 2022 The Saudi Gazette. All Rights Reserved. Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. (Syndigate.info).