Emirates Airline has asked passengers not to carry more than 15 electronic devices, and to package them properly. It said each device should be packaged separately, warning travellers that authorities could confiscate devices if they exceed the limit, as well as those which are not properly packaged.

“Customers are reminded that they may not carry or check in more than 15 personal electronic devices (PED). Personal electronic items should be packaged separately, and not taped or attached to another electrical item", Dubai’s flagship carrier said in a statement on its website.

"For safety reasons, authorities may confiscate items which are badly packaged, or if the number of items carried exceed the limit of 15 PEDs per passenger.”

The advisory comes as the holiday season sets in, with air passenger traffic increasing substantially. Emirates has announced a busy travel period for both inbound and outbound travel through Dubai for December, advising passengers to arrive at the airport three hours in advance of their flight.

In addition, for safety reasons, Emirates doesn’t accept personal motorised vehicles such as hoverboards, mini-Segways and smart or self-balancing wheels on its flights. It also prohibits the carriage of all such devices – with or without batteries – as checked-in or carry–on baggage.

While batteries, including lithium metal, and power banks, for portable electronic devices must be carried in carry-on baggage only by passengers. These batteries must be individually protected to avoid short-circuit.

Passengers are also not allowed to carry drones on board as cabin baggage but they can be accepted as checked-in baggage. In addition, passengers will also be asked to either secure the lithium batteries within the drone or remove the batteries and carry them in cabin baggage.

Copyright © 2022 Khaleej Times. All Rights Reserved. Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. (Syndigate.info).