Egypt - In light of the National Telecommunications Regulatory Authority’s (NTRA) efforts to enhance the quality of telecom services provided for users, the National Telecom Centre for Monitoring Service Quality — a subsidiary of the NTRA — released its quality measurement report for the third quarter (Q3) of 2022.

The measurement methodology used entailed conducting quality-measuring tests on samples of voice calls and data services to determine the quality of telecom services provided for users within the Egyptian market.

Below is the total number of cities and districts where voice and data quality issues were monitored in Q3 2022:

Out of the 81 areas inspected, Vodafone suffered from poor quality indicators in terms of voice services in 11 areas — down from the 18 recorded back in July — with Upper Egypt being its weakest zone, followed by the Delta and the Suez Canal.

As for Orange, it recorded poor performance in 17 areas — up from 16 — with Upper Egypt being its weakest zone, followed by Delta, the Suez Canal, and Cairo.

Meanwhile, Etisalat suffered from poor quality indicators in 14 areas — up from 12 — with Alexandria being its worst zone, followed by Upper Egypt and the Suez Canal.

Finally, WE recorded poor performance in 20 areas — up from 16 — with Alexandria being its worst zone, followed by Upper Egypt, Delta, and Cairo.

e-wallets

In other news, the total number of e-wallets in the country rose to 21.6 million during Q3 2022, witnessing a 4%-increase compared to Q2.

Furthermore, the number of e-transactions carried out via wallets increased by 22% to reach 124.6 million.

Transfers from one wallet to another formed 51% of the total e-transactions.

19% of e-transactions was carried out for top-up for mobile and internet services, 18% were carried out for deposits, 8% were withdrawals, and 4% were directed towards other payments, such as utilities, payrolls, incentives, alimonies, donations, e-shopping, savings, and rural loans.

