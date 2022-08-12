Dubai's Roads and Transport Authority (RTA) has issued 38,102 permits for riding e-scooters in the first three months since its free online registration platform launched.

An average of 423 permits were issued every day, with figures illustrating the considerable interest in using e-scooters among a wide spectrum of community members of different age groups and nationalities.

30-40-year-olds were issued a total of 15,807 permits during the period, the most of any age group. 20-30-year-old came in next, with 14,576 permits. Residents below the age group of 20 accounted for 1,570 permits.

149 nationalities registered for permits on the website; Filipinos received 15,502 permits, followed by Indians with 8,006 and Pakistanis with 3,840.

11,206, or 29 per cent, of all permit holders were visitors to Dubai.

The figures reflect the RTA's pioneering efforts to encourage residents and visitors to use e-scooters as alternative individual mobility means for short and first and last-mile journeys.

A free permit requires passing an awareness training course run via RTA's website. Trainees should not be less than 16 years of age. The training course includes lessons about the technical specifications and standards of e-scooters, obligations of riders, and districts where the use of e-scooters is permitted. The course also briefs users about traffic signs and relevant symbols.

It is mandatory to obtain permits for those using shared or individual e-scooters on designated streets. However, it is not mandatory to obtain scooter permits if riders are riding in places other than streets, such as cycling tracks or pavements designated by RTA. Exception from the course is granted to holders of valid driving licences or international driving licences.

RTA calls on all individuals to comply with the regulations of riding e-scooters in the designated places, such as wearing protective helmets and safety jackets and avoiding the use of mobile phones. Riders must also check streets before entering, avoid entering pedestrian zones, and fit e-scooters with reflective signs to maintain the security of users and other road users.

