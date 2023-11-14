Dubai is one of the safest cities in the world and it is definitely going to remain a safe haven for residents and visitors, thanks to innovation and artificial intelligence embraced by the Dubai Police.

The city’s roads and streets will be even safer as police are set to roll out fully autonomous and AI-equipped vehicles that will carry out facial scans as well as vehicle number plates and alert the authorities if required.

The vehicle will tour the city’s community areas and alert the authorities about any individual who is wanted by the police as well as cars that have not been registered through the facial and car number plate scanning that would be linked to the systems. The vehicle would also help nab people who have overstayed their visas and are residing in the country illegally.

The vehicle has been put on display at the Dubai Police stand at the ongoing Dubai Airshow 2023 at the Dubai World Central. The Airshow will run till Friday, November 17, 2023.

“The main function is surveillance and reconnaissance. It has facial and car number plate recognition technology with a 360-degree camera view. It has a motion detector too. The AI-driven vehicles also alert the police in case of a suspicion and a certain number of police vehicles need to be deployed on a certain location or area,” said a senior official at the Dubai Police stand.

Manufactured in the UAE in cooperation with Micropolis Robotics, the machine – named MO2 – can operate for up to 16 hours. The authority has been working on the vehicle for years and wants to ensure that works to its fullest capability.

The official refused to give any time, but said that it would be rolled out “soon”.

“We are looking at the right places to deploy these vehicles… This will revolutionise the patrolling system,” he said.

Copyright © 2022 Khaleej Times. All Rights Reserved. Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. (Syndigate.info).