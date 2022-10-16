Starting 2023, e-scooters can be operated in 11 new residential areas in Dubai, the Roads and Transport Authority (RTA) has announced. With these, the total number of districts in which e-scooters are permitted increases to 21, and the total length of tracks dedicated to bikes, e-scooters and shared routes rises from 185km to 390km.

The new areas are:

Al Tawar 1

Al Tawar 2

Umm Suqeim 3

Al Garhoud

Muhaisnah 3

Umm Hurair 1

Al Safa 2

Al Barsha South 2

Al Barsha 3

Al Quoz 4

Nad Al Sheba 1

These tracks connect key attractions, 10 mass transport stations, and 18 prominent destinations such as public parks and commercial outlets. They will serve an additional 114,000 residents, boost first- and last-mile journeys, and reduce the reliance on private vehicles.

Mattar Al Tayer, director-general and chairman of the Board of Executive Directors, RTA, said: “Work is up-and-running in those areas to finalise the construction of tracks in line with the top international standards of traffic safety. Improvements are currently underway in those districts include ground markings, directional signs, and converting internal roads into safe areas by dropping the speed limit from 40 to 30kmph for the safety of riders".

The new areas were added based on “technical studies and data analysis of various Dubai districts to assess them in terms of safety, traffic volumes, the readiness of the infrastructure, population density, and the proximity to metro and public transport stations”.

The RTA is collaborating with Dubai Police to ensure compliance with safety and security standards along with relevant rules and regulations.

Existing areas where e-scooters are permitted

The initial phase of constructing biking and e-scooter tracks covered 10 Dubai districts: Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Boulevard, Jumeirah Lakes Towers, Dubai Internet City, Al Rigga, 2nd December Street, The Palm Jumeirah, and City Walk.

It also covered safe roads and tracks within specific zones at Al Qusais, Al Mankhool, and Al Karama, in addition to 185-km long tracks designated for bikes and e-scooters across Dubai, excluding the cycling tracks at Saih Assalam and Al Qudra.

