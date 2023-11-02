RIYADH — Dr. Khaled Al-Yousef, head of the Board of Grievances and chairman of the Administrative Judicial Council, said that Saudi Arabia has witnessed a qualitative shift in the field of business governance in the public sector during the past five years. Delivering a lecture at King Saud University in Riyadh on Tuesday, Dr. Al-Yousef said that this qualitative shift contributed to auditing and improving business governance works and following up on the duration and costs of their implementation.



In the speech, he reviewed the reality of governance in the administrative, technical and legislative sectors in the Board of Grievances and the challenges faced by it. He also drew attention to the phases of transformation that the Board of Grievances had gone through in its pursuit to achieve governance.



“The Board of Grievances started governance by adopting judicial, administrative, and operational policies and regulations that rely in their mechanisms and practices on the principles of participation, transparency, follow-up, financial and time auditing, accountability, and codifying in order to achieve complete justice,” he said while noting that this is one of the first and most strategic goals of the Board of Grievances.

