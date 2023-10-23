Bahrain - Justice, Islamic Affairs and Endowments Minister Nawaf Al Maawda received the representatives of 24 licensed private enforcement firms, who took the oath after passing the licensing requirements to serve as private enforcers.

The minister said that the licensing for the new batch of private enforcers will contribute to enhancing the services delivered by this vital sector, as part of initiatives aimed at ensuring access to justice, in order to achieve the principles of sustainability, justice and competitiveness on which Bahrain Economic Vision 2030 is based.

Mr Al Maawda stressed the importance of the role of enforcement officers in enforcing judgments and other executive bonds in accordance with the jurisdiction assigned to them by law, which is within the framework of co-operation with the private sector, and supports the objectives of the Economic Recovery Plan, by raising the efficiency, effectiveness and speed of enforcement procedures and court-supporting services.

The minister pointed out that enforcement officers must adhere to accuracy, honesty and sincerity while carrying out their licensed work and procedures, preserve the secrets and dignity of the profession, and fully enforce judicial verdicts and orders issued by the enforcement courts.

Copyright 2022 Al Hilal Publishing and Marketing Group Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. (Syndigate.info).