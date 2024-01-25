ABU DHABI - The Abu Dhabi City Municipality (ADM) has called on all stakeholders, from specialised entities to individual workers, to prioritise adherence to the highest occupational health and safety standards.

ADM called on all workers in specialised entities involved in construction and building activities to adhere to the highest occupational health and safety standards at construction sites.

The initiative is designed to preserve the well-being of workers while simultaneously safeguarding the environmental surroundings of these sites and protecting the health and safety of community members.

These directives were emphasised during a virtual awareness workshop organised by the Department of Health, Safety, and Environment as part of its ongoing annual awareness programme. The programme is dedicated to enhancing responsibility and awareness regarding the implementation of best practices and preventive measures, ensuring the highest standards of security and safety at construction sites.

The workshop covered discussions on occupational health and safety requirements in Abu Dhabi, focusing on the mechanism for monitoring the implementation of these requirements through periodic reports and activity audits. The event also covered various environmental, health, and safety matters at construction sites, with a special focus on English speakers.

Furthermore, the workshop also introduced the e-performance system for occupational health and safety in Abu Dhabi. Participants learned how to report incidents and submit required forms through the e-system in accordance with Abu Dhabi's occupational health and safety requirements.

As the supervisory authority overseeing the construction sector in Abu Dhabi and the suburbs, ADM remains dedicated to fostering a culture of safety and compliance within the industry.