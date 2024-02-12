ABU DHABI - The Lawyers Affairs Committee of the Abu Dhabi Judicial Department (ADJD) has approved the applications lodged for registration on the roll of practicing lawyers for 13 new UAE national applicants.

Additionally, one application for registration as a law firm representative was accepted.

The meeting of the Lawyers Affairs Committee, chaired by Yousef Saeed Alabri, Undersecretary of the Judicial Department, considered three complaints filed against lawyers and made appropriate decisions in their regard.

The Committee also examined the applications for renewal of the registration of 10 lawyers whose licences had expired more than two months ago and the requests made by four lawyers who wish to be included on the list of non-practising lawyers.

The meeting of the Lawyers Affairs Committee was also attended by the Committee members Judge Bouchaib Hajamy, President of Al Ain Court of Appeal, Judge Assem Elsaadany, from Abu Dhabi Court of Appeal, Mohamed Dhewaiher Alkatheeri from the Public Prosecution, Attorney Abdullah Fadhl Al Hammadi, and Khamees Mubarak Al Qubaisi, Director of Lawyers and Experts Affairs Division, as rapporteur of the Committee.