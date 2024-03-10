Abu Dhabi Agriculture and Food Safety Authority (ADAFSA) urged farmers and livestock breeders to take necessary precautions to deal with storms, winds, and rainy weather, advising caution to avoid risks of weather fluctuations on farms, barns, workers, and winter crops, especially vegetables and date palm trees.

The authority advised farmers and livestock breeders to ensure the safety of water drainage tools and means on the farm to ensure proper drainage of rainwater without flooding crops, and to ensure the safety of electrical installations by a specialised technician to prevent electrical contact or power outage due to winds or rain.

Regarding livestock, the authority called for keeping livestock in their shelters during weather fluctuations and not leaving them in open areas to avoid exposure to wind and rain currents, while providing the necessary water for livestock to drink, so they do not have to drink rainwater collected in the barn, and monitoring the general health of barn animals, and in case of suspicion of any symptoms, farmers should consult a veterinarian for examination and appropriate treatment.

The authority also advised the importance of protecting feed stocks by keeping feed in tightly closed storage facilities and covering them with covers to prevent exposure to moisture and rain.

The authority emphasised the need to place feed on wooden or other tables to protect it from moisture. In case some feed is exposed to rainwater, it is preferable to separate and dry it to avoid damaging the rest of the stock.

As for farmers, ADAFSA advised ensuring that movable tools and equipment are not left in the wind's path to prevent them from flying and causing harm to crops or protected structures. It is also essential to check for broken branches in farm trees to prevent them from flying due to strong winds and causing damage to the farm, while avoiding maintenance or construction operations inside the farm during stormy weather to ensure worker safety.

Regarding guidance and advice for protected structures, the authority stressed the importance of operating fans to reduce pressure inside the protected structures and running water on cooling panels to minimise the entry of dust. Additionally, it is important to ensure the safety of the iron structure and plastic cover and avoid damage, check the electricity in the farm, ensure the safety and readiness of the backup generator, and ensure that the water drains at the edges of the protected structures are open properly to prevent water from entering inside. It is also advised to stop agricultural operations inside protected structures during periods of weather fluctuations to ensure worker safety.

The authority emphasised the importance of preventive crop spraying with a general fungicide in case of high humidity, low temperatures, and immediately after rainfall, to reduce the risk of crop fungal diseases.

Farmers and livestock owners were urged to consult agricultural guidance centres or veterinary clinics if they need technical assistance from guidance engineers or affiliated veterinarians. These guidance centres and veterinary clinics, spread across various regions of Abu Dhabi Emirate, provide specialised technical guidance and advice to farmers and livestock breeders to ensure the protection of plants and livestock from climate change impacts, preventing agricultural crop damage or harm to livestock.