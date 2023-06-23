Mariam bint Mohammed Almheiri, Minister of Climate Change and the Environment, chaired the second 2023 meeting of the UAE Council for Environmental and Municipal Work, which addressed a number of key files, environmental and municipal strategies, national projects related to sustainable development, and the country's preparations to host the 28th Conference of the Parties (COP28).

Almheiri emphasised the importance of enhancing the council's efforts to actively contribute to achieving sustainability across vital sectors at the national level.

She said, “The UAE is undergoing an exceptional experience during this period as we celebrate the Year of Sustainability, during which the country will host the COP28 conference. This event will showcase the UAE's efforts in environmental and municipal areas, our sustainable projects, and the country's commitment to achieving climate neutrality by 2050. These efforts integrate various stakeholders in the country to achieve this goal. Our role is to strengthen the collaborative approach and assume responsibility for sustainable development. At the Ministry of Climate Change and Environment, we work on supporting all national efforts to link government and private sectors to overcome challenges and expedite processes through the support and guidance of the UAE Council for Environmental and Municipal Work.”

Almheiri added the efforts of the UAE Council for Environmental and Municipal Work members in the field of sustainability and preserving the environment and its resources. This includes supporting the study and updating of federal legislation, policies, and guidelines, aligning them with local trends, and ensuring effective participation of the private sector, which contributes significantly to environmental preservation and sustainability.

Almheiri further expressed her gratitude for the completion of the formation of national teams stemming from the esteemed council. She congratulated the heads of these teams on their selection to carry out projects in various environmental and municipal domains. She expressed enthusiasm for the practical outcomes these teams will produce in the upcoming phase, with the support and collaboration of all relevant partners in the government and private sectors.

The council discussed the updates on amending Federal Law No. 24 of 1999 on Environmental Protection and Development and ministerial resolutions related to single-use products and alternatives to hydrofluorocarbon gases (HFCs). The council adopted the implementation mechanism of the ministerial resolution regarding the regulation of single-use products, in line with the ban on plastic bags by 2024.

During the meeting, the council discussed several important topics and files, including the federal guiding guidelines for environmental and municipal work. The council also reviewed updates on amending Federal Law No. 24 of 1999 on Environmental Protection and Development, the ministerial resolution regarding the regulation of HFCs, and the ministerial resolution regarding the regulation of single-use products and the associated timelines.

The meeting delved into a detailed explanation of the Arab Policy Environmental Guidelines project, which serves as the core of Arab collective environmental work to support achieving sustainable development goals through national strategies and their alignment. The council also discussed the country's readiness to participate in the Expo 2023 Doha held in Qatar, which presents an opportunity to highlight the UAE's exceptional efforts in afforestation and horticulture. These efforts represent a sustainable environmental legacy for the United Arab Emirates in preserving nature and the climate.

The meeting was attended by Mohammed Saif Al Nuaimi, Acting Under-Secretary of the Ministry of Climate Change and Environment; Abdullah Sultan Al Shamsi, Assistant Under-Secretary for Control and Monitoring at the Ministry of Economy; Engineer Dawood Al Hajri, Director-General of Dubai Municipality; Dr Suleiman Abdullah Al Zaabi, Director-General of the Sharjah Municipality; and Abdul Rahman Mohammed Al Nuaimi, Director-General of the Ajman Municipality and Planning Department.

Representatives from the Ministry of Energy and Infrastructure, Ministry of Health and Community Protection, Ministry of Industry and Advanced Technology, Ministry of Education, and Fujairah Municipality were also present.